In his autobiography, “In search of the truth”, famous German economist Hans-Werner Sinn says the migrant crisis could cost the country almost one trillion euros, Focus reports.

Sinn is a former advisor to Angela Merkel and retired president of the IFO Institute for Economic Research.

Germany accepted 1.5 million migrants since 2015 and Sinn says they are not dentists, lawyers, and nuclear scientists, but mostly underqualified immigrants.

