Migrant Deaths Surge at US-Mexico Border

Bodies are piling up at the U.S.-Mexico border as the summer heat and the press of both countries’ immigration policies take a toll, adding new urgency to the debate on Capitol Hill about what, if anything, should be done to stop it.

American officials recovered at least seven bodies over the last week, including three young children who appear to have died of dehydration in the sweltering Texas weather.

Mexican media, meanwhile, reported on a father and his 11-month-old daughter whose bodies were recovered on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande on Monday, a day after they were sucked under by the current, while the girl’s mother watched helplessly.

