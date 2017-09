Refugee doctors are set to be retrained to work in the NHS in Lincolnshire as part of a new initiative to help relieve an acute staffing crisis.

The Lincolnshire Refugee Doctor Project said they had created placements at hospitals that would help refugee medics get the clinical experience they needed to work in the UK.

Doctors, from countries including war-torn Afghanistan and Syria, would also receive language support and mentoring as part of the scheme, it said.

