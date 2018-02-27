Migrant 'Ikea Murderer' Explains Away Murder Motive Claiming 'Sh*t Happens'

Eritrean failed asylum seeker turned murderer Abraham Ukbagabir claim in an interview that he wants to “forget” his killing of a 55-year-old woman and her 28-year-old son in an Ikea in 2015 and said, “shit happens”.

The 37-year-old, who was convicted of murdering a woman and her son in an Ikea in the city of Västerås, opened up about his past in Eritrea and brushed off the murder in a new interview with Swedish newspaper Expressen.

On the day of the murder, August 10th, 2015, Ukbagabir described “not feeling well” and told of how he had been previously rejected for asylum seven different times in three separate countries.

He claimed that if his application were rejected, he would go to Malta but noted he did not have the cash available at the time.

When asked about the murder and how he thinks of it today, the failed asylum seeker said: “Shit happens! I understand that it’s not a good thing. But I want to forget this.”

