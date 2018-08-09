Remember that Swedish refugee activist who stopped a migrant being deported by preventing a plane from taking off?
Remember how the media & the left celebrated her as a progressive hero?
The man she saved from being deported was a wife beater and a child abuser.
Bravo, idiots. Bravo.
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.