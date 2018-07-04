Migrant Sexually Assaults Elderly Women in Hospital

On July 18th, 2017, during the night, a man sneaked into rooms of a Clermont-Ferrand’s hospital and sexually assaulted elderly women, La Montagne reports.

“I felt a hand on my ankle, then on my thigh and on my posterior (…) he also tried to touch my bosom, I fought him off and he left,” explained an 80-year-old patient.

Another told a similar story. “I opened my eyes and I saw this man holding my phone,” began the woman, “I was very scared, I quickly sounded the alarm and the nursing staff came in the room.”

