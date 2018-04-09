Migrant Surge Yields 82 Assaults on Border Patrol Agents in February

Illegal immigrants crossing the border assaulted more than 80 Border Patrol agents in February. The incidents account for more than 85 percent of the assaults on U.S. Customs and Border Protection law enforcement officers.

During the first six months of Fiscal Year 2018, CBP officials reported assaults on 312 Border Patrol agents, according to a CBP report released on April 6. Eighty-two of those occurred in February, a month where the apprehension of migrants crossing the border jumped by 203 percent over the same period in 2017.

In year-to-year comparisons, assaults on Border Patrol agents are down by 32 percent. However, that comparison last month showed a decrease of 44 percent. During Fiscal Year 2017, CBP officials reported assaults on 847 law enforcement officers. This represents the highest number of assaults in the past six fiscal years.

