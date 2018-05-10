Migrant Syrian ‘Jumped From Bushes to Attack Woman Before Attempting to Drown Her in River’

Police in Strasbourg have arrested a 33-year-old migrant after he reportedly attacked a woman who was walking home and tried to drown her in the River Ill, local media reports.

The 35-year-old victim was walking home on one of the French city’s cycle paths on Friday night when a man with a knife reportedly jumped out from bushes near the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

After making his presence known to the woman, he “immediately proceeded to threaten her with a blade”, according to regional newspaper DNA, reporting that the man ignored his victim’s pleas and held the knife below her eye.

A struggle then ensued, during which the attacker pushed the woman into the River Ill and held her head under the water in an apparent attempt to drown his victim.

Following his arrest not long after the incident, police were unable to verify the identity of the suspect, who declared himself to be 33-years-old and Syrian.

Read more