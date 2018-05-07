Migrant Tells Police Rape Was "Consensual"

An 87-year-old woman was raped in her own home by a migrant who later told police his victim “consented” beforehand.

The assault occurred at night during a break-in and lasted two hours, after which he stole her ring before fleeing which served as evidence for his quick arrest in late April.

“[The Migrant was in] possession of a ring belonging to the octogenarian, he could not really deny the facts,” reports the French outlet. “Especially as his DNA matches with [what was] found in the victim’s home.”

The victim’s testimony and physical evidence shattered the rapist’s claim the encounter was consensual, the French media admitted.

The media also reported the migrant, who came from Northern Africa, lied about his age saying he was only 16 to avoid harsher sentencing.

The surge of migrants in France has created poverty and crime-rich environments that the French government can no longer ignore.

One mayor did not mince words when bashing a bureaucratic “fix” to resolve the problem by placing where he believes the blame lies.

“The problem in those neighborhoods is Islam,” said the mayor in a heated exchange.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s law enforcement is so overworked they’re dropping serious cases involving migrant crime.