Migrants Beat Up German Boy For Eating Pork – Ambulance Needed

After German daily newspaper The Tagesspiegel asked their readers to tell about incidents of school violence and bullying, they received a lot of replies.

“Our son is in fourth grade at a middle school and has been bullied since the first year. He was abused, beaten and kicked because he is German. Classmates call him ‘German pig’, ‘pig’ and ‘German potato’. At his school are mainly children with a migrant background. Most are Muslims,” one family says.

The boy and his family live in Berlin-Mitte, which is a multicultural neighborhood, according to them. “We like to live there, we have a motley circle of friends. But our son being bullied and attacked for allegedly eating pork is simply unbearable for us. He does not even eat any, we are vegetarians.”

