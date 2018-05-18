Migrants Can Illegally Buy EU Passports "Within Hours"

The BBC has produced an interesting report showing just how easy it is for migrants wanting to come to Europe illegally to obtain valid passports and identity cards.

A pair of reporters, posing as a Syrian couple, posted on several Facebook groups – some of which have over 5,000 active members, saying they were looking to buy illegal documentation to travel within the EU.

Within hours, the reporters had received almost a dozen responses with people offering to supply them with documents and travel papers.

