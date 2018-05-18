Migrants Can Illegally Buy EU Passports "Within Hours"

Image Credits: Screenshot.

The BBC has produced an interesting report showing just how easy it is for migrants wanting to come to Europe illegally to obtain valid passports and identity cards.

A pair of reporters, posing as a Syrian couple, posted on several Facebook groups – some of which have over 5,000 active members, saying they were looking to buy illegal documentation to travel within the EU.

Within hours, the reporters had received almost a dozen responses with people offering to supply them with documents and travel papers.

Read more


Related Articles

Intel Analyst: Majority of European Politicians Are Traitors

Intel Analyst: Majority of European Politicians Are Traitors

Globalism
Comments
Deported Migrant Returns to Sweden, Kills Woman

Deported Migrant Returns to Sweden, Kills Woman

Globalism
Comments

EU Banks in Trouble

Globalism
Comments

EU Chases Chinese, Saudi Arabian Influence Over Western Balkans

Globalism
Comments

Europeans Soon A Minority in Own Homeland

Globalism
Comments

Comments