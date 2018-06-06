Migrants Cost Sweden €350 Billion During Their Lifetimes

Image Credits: SV / Wikimedia Commons.

Svenska Dagbladet (SD) journalist, Per Gudmundsson, writes that the net costs of the average refugee are higher than expected.

Gudmundsson bases his opinion on a financial report that was published by Sweden’s ESO research institution earlier this week.

Gudmundsson says some immigrant groups are even more costly due to integration failures and labor costs. Therefore, the costs of a refugee or asylum seeker are higher than the previously thought, 291,000 euros (3 million crowns) during their lifetimes.

“The actual costs are higher because no direct costs have been calculated, for example, the cost of subsidized employment,” he says.

