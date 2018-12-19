Migrants Fueling Germany's Arab Crime Gangs - Police

Germany’s Berlin police are raising the alarm that local Arab crime gangs are using incoming migrants as recruits to escalate their activities.

The surge of over one million asylum seekers has provided the gangs with expendable muscle, police warn.

According to Daily Mail:

Known in the media as Berlin’s ‘clans’, whose founders themselves fled war in Lebanon in the 1980s, they have long controlled much of the city’s illegal drugs trade, street prostitution and protection rackets.

Now police warn that the clans have sought out new members from among the more than one million asylum seekers who have arrived in Germany since mid-2015, half of them from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The clans ‘are trying to get others to do the dirty work’ such as selling drugs or committing small burglaries, said Benjamin Jendro of the GDP police union.

Daily Times touched on how crime has been progressing for decades in European capital cities due to a portion of migrants refusing to assimilate.

Sociologists say the story of Berlin’s clans is a cautionary tale about failed integration.

Their patriarchs mostly arrived in the 1980s as refugees from then war-torn Lebanon, among them Palestinians and members of Turkey’s Arabic and Kurdish minorities.

Many had only temporary protection status and “did not have access here to education or work”, said Islamologist Mathias Rohe, arguing that this sped up the descent into delinquency.

