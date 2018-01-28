Migrants In Italy Will Be Taught Not To Beat Women When They Say 'NO'

Modena, the cooperative “Red Lion” had the fantastic idea to start a courtship course for migrants, teaching them how to behave with Italian women and how to react to a refusal.

We are truly living in surreal times.

Apparently, the people we are welcoming in our continent must be taught not to hurt women in case they refuse to have any kind of relationship with them. The “anti-racist” front in Italy has officially lost its mind.

The same cooperative has been aiding “refugees” and migrants for a long time and is proud supporters of multiculturalism. A truly lovely progressive story.

