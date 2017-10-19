Migrants Now Chartering Luxury Yachts To Sneak Into Europe

Europe’s political establishment and the mainstream media keep on justifying the policy of open borders for the migrants as a compassionate response to a humanitarian crisis. The stubborn reality, however, continues to refute their false narrative.

Last month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel again defended her ‘Refugees Welcome’ policy by calling upon the Germans to “open [their] heart for those who are much worse off.” President Obama, too, during his term wanted the US to follow Europe’s example and open the borders to the ‘refugees’ whom he simply described as “widows and orphans.” While the media continues to toe the ideological party line, Germany alone has ended up with more a million fighting-age Arab and Muslim men since the crisis began in the autumn of 2015.

With migrant trafficking emerging as a multi-billion dollar business, smugglers are offering luxury packages to wealthy migrants hoping to get to Europe. Migrants on the other side of the Mediterranean can choose from an impressive line-up of speedboats and yachts to enter the European Welfare system in style.

German newspaper Die Welt reported the European law enforcement agency Europol’s investigation into yacht services for illegal migrants:

Wealthy migrants from Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Syria are increasingly taking speedboats, sailing yachts and jet-skis from Turkey or Tunisia to get to Europe. Europol, the European law enforcement agency, headquartered in The Hague [The Netherlands], is alarmed. It recently recorded 160 crossings using yachts from Turkey to Italy. The price of the safe trip is around €6000 per person; children pay half the price.

The numbers were revealed by the agency to the Brussels-based news magazine EUobserver. The price depends on the quality of the ship, the number of smuggled migrants, and their nationality. The yachts leave from the Turkish coast and sail to [the Italian islands of] Apulia, Sicily or Calabria. The skippers are mostly from East Europe, Russia, Ukraine or Georgia. The bosses of the smuggling rings sit in Turkey. […]

In June, Sicilian investigators nabbed a gang of 15 North Africans that had brought rich migrants from Maghrib to Europe. They departed from Cap Bon in Tunisia and arrived in Marsala, south-west Sicily. They were further taken to northern Italy and from there to Austria, Belgium or Germany. [Translation by the author]

With free housing and benefit payments waiting on the other side — courtesy of the unwitting European taxpayer — chartering a yacht is a tiny investment. Earlier this week, for example, A Swedish municipality was alleged to have offered “a man and his three wives housing in apartments bought for more than 13.9 million kronor ($1.75 million) in total,” reported the Swedish news website The Local.

Europe’s Migrant Policy — or rather, lack thereof — also brings a windfall to the traffickers operating out of Turkey and North Africa. These gangsters are making $35 billion a year, International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates.