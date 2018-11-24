Migrants Report Mexican Officials Seeking Money To Allow U.S. Border Access

Image Credits: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images.

Thousands of migrants are still arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, hoping to be allowed into the country as asylum seekers. But many are claiming Mexican officials are asking for money to allow them to proceed across bridges that would take them to a U.S. border checkpoint.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Mexican officials are also overseeing a waiting list of migrants seeking entry into the U.S.

“The asylum seekers and immigrant-rights advocates say that has put them at risk of extortion, discrimination, and deportation, with many telling of Mexican officials demanding money to let them pass and of watching others, further down the list, cross ahead of them,” the Times reported.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Soros Foundation Takes Aim at Facebook

Soros Foundation Takes Aim at Facebook

World News
Comments
Hillary Clinton Calls For Limits On European Migration, But Not For The Reason You Think

Hillary Clinton Calls For Limits On European Migration, But Not For The Reason You Think

World News
Comments

Refugee acquitted of rape ‘as he has different cultural norms’ – His female victim attempted suicide

World News
comments

French Historian: Multicultural Society Will Lead to a Multi-Conflict Society

World News
comments

MEP Warns New UN Pact Will Make it Illegal to Criticize Mass Immigration

World News
comments

Comments