Migrants Report Mexican Officials Seeking Money To Allow U.S. Border Access

Thousands of migrants are still arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, hoping to be allowed into the country as asylum seekers. But many are claiming Mexican officials are asking for money to allow them to proceed across bridges that would take them to a U.S. border checkpoint.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Mexican officials are also overseeing a waiting list of migrants seeking entry into the U.S.

“The asylum seekers and immigrant-rights advocates say that has put them at risk of extortion, discrimination, and deportation, with many telling of Mexican officials demanding money to let them pass and of watching others, further down the list, cross ahead of them,” the Times reported.

