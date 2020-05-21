Migrants Riot For Fourth Consecutive Night in Paris

Migrants angry over the death of a teen motorcyclist rioted for a fourth consecutive night in Paris.

The disorder started after 18-year-old Sabri Choubi was killed after ramming into a pole while not wearing a helmet on the northern outskirts of Paris on Saturday evening.

Despite little evidence of police involvement in the accident, migrants in the Paris suburb of Argenteuil blamed them anyway and have engaged in violent unrest on every night since.

Tonight was the 4th night of consecutive riots in the French #NoGoZone #Argenteuil (Paris). The police was called there to restore order but they are too afraid to even get out of their police vans. The #NoGoZones aren't the walk in the park they had with the #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/mb58rmPLI3 — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) May 21, 2020

The migrants, described as “protesters” by some media outlets, once again threw fireworks at police and set street fires as authorities tried to conduct stop and search operations.

🔴Quelques tensions en cours à Argenteuil. Plusieurs tirs de feux d’artifice contre les gaz lacrymogènes.#Argenteuil #Sabri pic.twitter.com/xsBwPWdgwh — Charles Baudry (@CharlesBaudry) May 20, 2020

Disorder also spread to the nearby neighborhood of Bezons. Dozens have been arrested since the violence began.

🔴 EN COURS – Un hélicoptère survole le quartier du Val d'#Argenteuil et la cité des Indes de #Sartrouville depuis une trentaine de minutes. pic.twitter.com/00ZBG1j4kI — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) May 20, 2020

Police continue to assert that they had nothing to do with Choubi’s death and that a police car was not even in the area when he was killed.

Le départ de feu #Bezons

(video tournée par ma sœur trop forte) pic.twitter.com/9sKqV06ndl — le copilote (@radtou95) May 20, 2020

A procession in honor of Choubi is set to take place today, with the teen’s father calling for calm.

Migrants in Paris and numerous other areas of France also rioted after the death of another motorcyclist last month.

Unrest in Paris’ notorious high crime banlieues is commonplace and a clear sign that multiculturalism has failed, although the media has repeatedly tried to frame the very existence of no-go zones as a conspiracy theory.

