Migrants Taught How To Look Feminine in ICE Detention Center for Transgenders

Transgender migrants are being taught how to look more feminine while being held in an ICE detention unit dedicated specifically for housing transgender women, according to the agency.

Newly-released footage intended for media exposure showcases the specialized unit that features amenities like TVs, an outdoor recreational area, and a library as well as a medical staff “trained in [the] best practices for the care of transgender individuals.”

“This is the self-grooming class and the self-presentation class,” said a woman instructing a crowded room. “We’re going to learn about hair, makeup, and how to present yourself to the public so that your femininity is more apparent than just someone looking at you and questioning what your gender is.”

Watch the official ICE Footage Below:







Located in Milan, New Mexico, ICE added the dedicated transgender unit to the Cibola County Correctional Center in 2017.

The following are promotional tweets from ICE’s official Twitter:

Yesterday, ICE provided an extensive media tour of the agency’s dedicated housing unit for transgender women. (1/) pic.twitter.com/oGOMglzdt9 — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



In 2017, ICE opened a dedicated unit for transgender women in the Cibola County Correctional Center in New Mexico, with common areas, televisions, microwaves, a library, and access to outdoor recreation. (2/) pic.twitter.com/skgQil2OA8 — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



Cibola’s medical & detention staff are trained in best practices for the care of transgender individuals. A dedicated custody resource coordinator ensures detainee access to care & services, an partnerships with local transgender orgs provide peer support & other services (3/) pic.twitter.com/yLxkPyDycb — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



All transgender individuals detained in ICE detention facilities undergo an initial evaluation, including a physical exam & mental health eval, within 2 business days of intake for a general health assessment & to determine an appropriate treatment plan based on medical need (4/) pic.twitter.com/nmvatj7ayb — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



Further, all individuals in ICE custody have the unrestricted opportunity to freely request health care services – to include mental health and dental services – provided by a physician or other qualified medical staff in a clinical setting. (5/) pic.twitter.com/pSLF3arAj0 — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



ICE is committed to upholding an immigration detention system that prioritizes the health, safety, and welfare of all of those in our care in custody, including LGBTI individuals. (6/) pic.twitter.com/kKwOWvrgv3 — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



Decisions related to the location where individuals will be detained are made on a case-by-case basis, considering several factors, including – but not limited to – a transgender individual’s preference, the safety & well-being of the detainee & their ties to the community. (7/7) pic.twitter.com/BnjdEEECx5 — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



Moreover, the transgender detainees are visited twice a week by a New Mexico-based legal aid organization reportedly not affiliated with the government to assist the asylum process by helping them prepare for their cases.

At a time when American cities are “overwhelmed” by the migrant surge made possible by weak laws and a border that has reached its “breaking point,” it’s no mystery why Twitter users slammed ICE’s decision to promote the facility.

Did you post this specifically to infuriate taxpayers? — Mumbles (@Mumbles757) June 13, 2019



Why are illegal immigrants getting better care then US citizens?? They shouldnt even be here. They should be WORKING to pay for their care here(not receive pay, but to cover their expenses)whether they are allowed to stay or not. A work program should be started for these people. — God Bless America (@corinnemcdevitt) June 13, 2019



Televisions and microwaves🙄 — CovfefeDragonEnergy (@kris_lanphear) June 13, 2019



Can I have my taxes back? Would like to use them locally to help out actual citizens. — CauseEffect (@CluesGuy) June 13, 2019



