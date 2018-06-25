Migrants Throw Away Red Cross Clothes, Towels

Image Credits: Mstyslav Chernov / Wiki.

On June 24th several Facebook users criticised the fact that many migrants from the Aquarius boat had thrown away clothes and towels donated to them by the Red Cross.

The clothes were found in a dumpster in Cheste’s Educational Complex, where many of the migrants have been housed until they have finalized their asylum applications.

This, despite the fact that the very first night in Spain, some migrants were spotted at a restaurant in Cheste paying for drinks using €100 bills.

