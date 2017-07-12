Migrants to Get Seven Bedroom Home While 1,100 Brits On Housing Wait List

‘Syrian refugees’ will be given a seven-bedroom home in one of the most desirable parts of Britain, it was revealed last night.

The furnished end-of-terrace home – valued at over $500,00 – has been empty for two years but is now reserved for “imminent arrivals” by Rother Council, which has 1,132 people waiting for social housing.

They are expected within weeks. Ukip home affairs spokeswoman Jane Collins said: “What more proof do we need of the Government not putting British people first?

“The UK has always assisted genuine refugees and should continue to do so but the simple facts remain that people who are British, who have paid their taxes and contributed to the system, should be the first priority of both local and central government.

