Migration Across Border "Approaching Moment of Crisis" - Pompeo

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that he could send the US military to close the border with Mexico due to a wave of illegal immigration from Central American countries.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday addressed the situation on the southern border of the country.

“We are quickly reaching a point which appears to be a moment of crisis, a record number of migrants. Foreign Secretary Videgaray and I spoke about the importance of stopping this flow before it reached the US border,” Pompeo said during a joint press conference in Mexico City.

His Mexican counterpart Luis Videgaray stated that his country would work with the US to find a permanent solution to the migration crisis.

“The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has become involved in the process to help Mexican immigration officials confront current challenges and hopefully in the future work together to find a permanent solution for immigrants,” Videgaray told reporters regarding the Honduran caravan of immigrants making its way to the Mexican border from Guatemala.

Earlier in the day, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it would need the help of the United Nations to coordinate an overflowing wave of refugees from Central America.

In April, Trump said that he wanted to deploy more US troops to the border with Mexico to secure it until the completion of his planned wall between the countries, which was one of his key election pledges. The Pentagon later authorized the National Guard to deploy up to 4,000 troops on the southern border in order to curb drug trafficking and illegal migration flow.