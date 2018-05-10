"Migration Not a Basic Right" - Hungary Ambassador

“Hungary is a Christian country and wants to stay that way,” Hungary’s ambassador to Washington, Laszlo Szabo, said at an event in the Westminster Institute in McLean, Virginia.

In his talk on European identity and migration at the conservative think-tank, Szabo said Hungary’s constitution expresses the will of Hungarians and their conviction that Hungary is a Christian state that has been around for a thousand years. “That matters.”

The wording of the constitution concerning its Christian foundations “is not exclusionary; it is not directed against anyone. Rather, it is the expression of self-determination.”

