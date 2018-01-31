Mika Brzezinski Defends Dems Not Clapping For 'Great Dictator' Trump

Image Credits: Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosted a number of guests to evaluate President Trump’s performance during the previous night’s State of the Union address. Notably present was political consultant and pollster Frank Luntz, whose defense of the President’s speech earned him considerable flak from anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

The trouble started when Luntz criticized Democrats for refusing to applaud the economic progress that the President mentioned in his speech.

“I think they felt that he was taking credit for all of that,” Brzezinski interjected. “And I think they found that insulting, since he can’t for much of it.”

This point of contention sparked an economic argument. Luntz quickly found himself sparring with three panelists eager to explain why the President could not claim credit for the current state of the economy.

