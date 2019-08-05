Mika Brzezinski: Mass Shootings a Political Issue Democrats 'Could Get Some Traction On'

Somebody forgot to tell Mika Brzezinski that Democrats aren’t supposed to openly discuss their plans to exploit the mass shootings for political purposes.

Today’s Morning Joe opened with a clip of Beto speaking about the El Paso shooting. A bit later, Brzezinski said:

BETO O’ROURKE: He’s promoting racism. He’s not tolerating violence, he’s inciting racism and violence in this country. So, um, you know, I just, uh, I don’t know what kind of question that is.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: That is presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke yesterday in Texas, where 20 people were gunned down in a domestic terror attack, a hate crime, fueled by white nationalism.

. . .

BRZEZINSKI: Beto O’Rourke, and his frustration that you could hear in his voice at the top of the show. And I really think he touched a chord in a way he never has in this campaign before because you could really feel the pain. And this is an issue that resonates with voters. This is an issue that resonates with young people who have grown up in the age of mass shootings, afraid they may come to their school because it has become a way of life. It seems to me that this political issue could be something that the Democrats could get some traction on.