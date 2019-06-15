Mika Brzezinski Suffers EPIC Meltdown Over ‘Evil’ ‘Dictator’ Trump

On Friday’s Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski suffered a full-on meltdown as her Trump Derangement Syndrome was out in full force. She ranted about the President being “evil” and bringing on a “dictatorship.”

The outrage came in the wake of Trump’s Oval Office interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in which the President said he would accept opposition research on his political opponents from foreign governments. For Mika Brzezinski, something that the Clinton campaign actually did in 2016 apparently makes Trump akin to an evil dictator.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She broke down on set and went off in an epic minute-long tirade against the evil of President Trump, even starting a little spat with her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough:

I want to take myself out of a box here. I never said he’s evil and my reaction is not oh, he’s evil. My reaction to what happened the other night when he said that is to George Stephanopoulos was this is horrendous, horrendous for our democracy. He is a national security threat. And what he does is not stupidity. What he does is not evil playing out before our eyes. What he does is he manipulates the truth. He desensitizes the American public and the world to what is right and wrong and does things in plain sight and the results are evil. What happens in a dictatorship, what happens when evil forces step in is this — slowly chipping away at our values, slowly chipping away at our democracy and that, whether he knows it or not, whether he’s planning it or not, whether he gives a damn or not, that’s what’s happening.

