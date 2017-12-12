Mika Brzezinski Triggered by Trump's Tweet, Demands Entire White House Staff Resign

Reacting to Donald Trump’s tweet about Kirsten Gillibrand, Mika Brzezinski went on an unhinged rant during Morning Joe earlier today, demanding that Trump’s entire White House staff resign if they fail to convince Trump to delete the tweet.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!” tweeted Trump.

Brzezinski immediately jumped to the conclusion that Trump putting “(and would do anything for them)” in parenthesis meant that he was referring to sexual favors, labeling the tweet “derogatory and disgusting”.

“You treat women terribly and you tweet the women around you even worse and you treat women like punching bags because it’s fun for you and because you’re intimidated by women,” she ranted.

“He treats women terribly, he doesn’t understand women and he gets very very very obsessed with certain women, but everybody else working around the president – if your day is not consumed by getting him to take down that tweet, please leave,” Brzezinski continued.

The Morning Joe host went on to say that any White House staffers who didn’t demand Trump delete the tweet or quit their jobs were “worth nothing” and didn’t care about the country.

“I feel sorry for you,” she added, while also calling on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to personally resign if she defends Trump during the press briefing today.

She also subsequently appealed to Ivanka Trump to get the tweet removed.

Ivanka. This is your moment. Speak out for what is right. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) December 12, 2017

There seems to be an obvious narrative in play on behalf of Trump’s enemies to try and sweep him up in the #MeToo outrage by regurgitating claims that the president is an abuser of women.

Trump previously clashed with Brzezinski when he claimed that she was “bleeding from a face-lift” during a visit to Mar-a-Lago, one of many spats with both her and co-host Joe Scarborough.

Last month, Trump mentioned the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, who collapsed in then Congressman Scarborough’s office while he was out of town.

“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of [MSNBC president] Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!” Trump tweeted.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.