Mika Brzezinski: Trump Is "Upset That He Can't Watch Porn In The White House"

MSNBC’s award winning journalists produced some of their finest work once again this week, the pinnacle being Mika Brzezinski’s declaration Thursday that ‘someone’ told her that President Trump is annoyed that there is no porn available to watch in the White House.

“I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House, and Donald Trump’s biggest complaint was that he’s not allowed to watch porn in the White House,” Brzezinski said.

“So there you go. There’s a little bit of news for you. He’s upset that he can’t watch porn in the White House.” she added, while appearing on Stephanie Ruhle’s broadcast.

Ruhle laughed along as the pair discussed recent comments made by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani about porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Brzezinski called Giuliani a “pig” for saying he doesn’t respect a porn star the way he respects other women. Brzezinski declared that “The president and his attorney have taken us back, like decades.”

The other panel member, former Democratic councilwoman Christine Quinn took the opportunity to swipe at Ivanka Trump, saying that Trump’s daughter is “nothing but a hypocrite and a coward” when it comes to women’s rights and the “LGBT community.”

“It’s a bad day for humanity,” Ruhle concluded.

In a separate broadcast, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked her guests if the Trump women are “dead inside” and “paid off” for not speaking out against the President and Giuliani.

Whilst declaring that she would “never play a moral policewoman,” she did exactly that.

“Well, let me ask you, you know more about the Trump women, the Trump family than anyone. What do they do on a day like the today?” Wallace asked Vanity Fair reporter Emily Jane Fox, adding “Are they just the most stoic human beings, are they numb, are they dead inside, are they paid off? What’s their deal?”

“Yes, yes, and yes. I think they do not see President Trump the way that all of us see President Trump,” Fox replied, adding “They have such a distorted image of who he is that they don’t have the kind of reaction that we do. It’s almost some sort of trick or spell he has on them.”

“Ivanka Trump is the most masterful compartmentalizer that America has maybe ever seen,” Fox added.

Meanwhile, NBC News host Megyn Kelly also defended Stormy Daniels, attempting to form an argument that Melania Trump is no different because she once posed nude for a magazine shoot.