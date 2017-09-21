Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski went on The View Thursday to talk about Donald Trump and other news, but the show took a bizarre turn when Scarborough began to describe Trump’s alleged “obsession” with Mika.

It all started when Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Can we just say that there is an obsession with Mika?”

Scarborough replied, “It’s been that way from the very beginning and people ask why he’s always so mean to Mika.”

Then, Joy Behar interrupted by suggesting “he’s attracted to her, maybe.”

Mika didn’t seem to enjoy the thought of Trump finding her attractive.

Scarborough then went on, saying, “Even before he ran for president, I won’t show you. I mean he would walk up on the set and he’d walk past me,” but Mika cut him off to say, “You can’t actually do it, it’s pornographic.”

When Sunny Hostin tried to confirm Mika’s allegation, Scarborough corrected her, “No. Not pornographic. It’s a funny way to hug.”

“He’s handsy,” Mika interjected.


Related Articles

Video: MSNBC Worries Trump's Use Of The Word 'Sovereign' Is A "Dog Whistle"

Video: MSNBC Worries Trump’s Use Of The Word ‘Sovereign’ Is A “Dog Whistle”

U.S. News
Comments
Clapper Admits Trump Could Have Been Wiretapped During Manafort Surveillance

Clapper Admits Trump Could Have Been Wiretapped During Manafort Surveillance

U.S. News
Comments

Looters Hit 32 Metro PCS Stores In Florida During Hurricane Irma

U.S. News
Comments

‘Like a Slave:’ Three Muslim Women, At Least One Of Them Bloodied, Called Police on Imran Awan

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Robert Mueller Requests Documents from White House for Russia Probe

U.S. News
Comments

Comments