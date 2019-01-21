Mike Adams Issues Air Traffic Control False Flag Warning

Mike Adams discusses a variety of breaking news stories, including a statement from the Common Sense Show that addresses the possibility of an air traffic control false flag that would be used to further blame President Trump for negative, undesirable impacts of the government shutdown.

The globalists could easily blow up an airplane or airport and blame it on “Trump’s shutdown” and simultaneously push the narrative that the TSA actually protects America.

The Deep State has staged false flag attacks before and would likely do it again if it meant getting rid of Trump.

