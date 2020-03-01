Mike Bloomberg Spreads Edited Video Of Trump, Falsely Claims He Said Coronavirus Was Hoax

Here it is, folks. With a pandemic at our doorstep and the country looking to its president for leadership, Trump decides to call the coronavirus… a "hoax."
This is what cowardice looks like. pic.twitter.com/HGvBptN5Cc
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 29, 2020
They just can’t stop.
Update to media lying here and Joe Biden lying here.
Joel Patrick joins Owen to discuss the recent mob riot attack against him and Kaitlin Bennett at one of the most “liberal” colleges in America.
Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!