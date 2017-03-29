Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Mike Cernovich Destroys 60 Min Interview
Establishment hit piece on fake news gets thwarted by independent journalist
The Alex Jones Show -
March 29, 2017
Comments
Independent media analyst Mike Cernovich destroyed 60 Minutes in their segment about fake news.
Related Articles
Russia Threatens To Leak Obama’s Secrets
Special Reports
Comments
Dems Admit Shadow Government Plan to Violently Overthrow Trump
Special Reports
Comments
The Shift In Global Consciousness Is Happening
Special Reports
Comments
Deep State Planning Overthrow Of Trump Using COG
Special Reports
Comments
Mass Exodus From Cities: Something’s Coming
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.