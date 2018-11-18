Mike Huckabee Teams Up With Daughter for Interview, Utterly Destroy Jim Acosta

Sure, he may have gotten his press pass back, but Jim Acosta needs to acquire some big boy pants. That’s, at least, the message from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who lambasted the CNN journalist in an interview on Fox News.

On Friday, Sanders sat down with her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (I wonder how he ever landed that interview) and talked about the recent suspension and court-ordered reinstatement of the combative White House correspondent.

Acosta, readers will remember, had his press pass revoked after refusing to give up the microphone during a rant about migrant caravans coming to the United States through Mexico, and how they weren’t really an “invasion.”

Read more