Mike Pence gets compared to Colin Kaepernick over #OpeningCeremony snub of North Korea

Image Credits: Twitter.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, were on hand for the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. But what you can’t see in Pence’s tourist photos is the North Korea delegation, which was seated right behind him:

Hopefully Pence did this on purpose:

The woman over Pence’s right shoulder is Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean despot Kim Jong-un:

Awkward:

The cameras even caught this “deadly side-eye” from Kim Yo-jong:

Even better? The Pences, along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, refused to stand when the North Korean team entered the arena with the South Korean athletes:

Cue the Kaepernick comparison:

Yes, they are, actually:

There were fireworks earlier in the day after Pence and Abe reportedly showed up late to a dinner hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in that included senior North Korean official Kim Yong-nam. Pence and Abe missed the group photo and Pence refused to shake Yong-nam’s hand:

Pence’s office denied there was any intentional snub, however. From CNN:

Vice President Mike Pence did not deliberately snub North Koreans at an Olympic reception, according to US officials who pushed back on South Korean reports that Pence deliberately came late to a VIP gathering Friday evening and then snubbed officials from Pyongyang.

Officials traveling with Pence to the 23rd Olympic Winter Games in South Korea were responding to reports that Pence had gone around a main table and greeted everyone except Kim Yong Nam, North Korea’s nominal head of state. These officials said that while Pence did not greet Kim Yong Nam, he didn’t deliberately skip over him. Instead, they said, Kim simply wasn’t seated in the area where Pence was receiving well-wishers.


Related Articles

Hackers Hit Winter Olympics During Opening Ceremony

Hackers Hit Winter Olympics During Opening Ceremony

World News
Comments
"We Will Take Lives": Brexit MP Receives Death Threat Letter

“We Will Take Lives”: Brexit MP Receives Death Threat Letter

World News
Comments

Surveillance Footage Captures Moment Russian Plane Crashed, Killing 71

World News
Comments

EU official says migrant ghettos will become ‘a nuclear bomb in the future’

World News
Comments

Sweden wants to deport American student while giving jihadis housing and benefits

World News
Comments

Comments