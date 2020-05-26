Mike Pence on Social Media Censorship of Conservatives: ‘We’re Just Not Going to Tolerate It’

NORCROSS, Georgia — Vice President Mike Pence told Breitbart News that the Trump administration is “not going to tolerate” social media and big tech companies aiming to silence conservative voices in the 2020 election.

Asked during an exclusive interview on Friday about big tech companies like Twitter, Facebook, Google, and others downplaying conservative voices, Pence said that President Donald Trump has “made it very clear” this type of behavior is unacceptable. Pence’s interview aired on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel.

“Well, the president has made it very clear that we are not going to tolerate censorship on the Internet and social media against conservatives,” Pence said. “We’re just not going to tolerate it.”

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Trump is mulling creating a panel to review big tech bias against conservatives. The Wall Street Journal’s Alex Leary and John McKinnon wrote.:

President Trump is considering establishing a panel to review complaints of anticonservative bias on social media, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would likely draw pushback from technology companies and others. The plans are still under discussion but could include the establishment of a White House-created commission that would examine allegations of online bias and censorship, these people said. The administration could also encourage similar reviews by federal regulatory agencies, such as the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Election Commission, they said.

Read more

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!