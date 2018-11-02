Mike Pence: Republicans Will Keep The House

In an interview with Hill.TV, Vice President Mike Pence expressed extreme confidence in a Republican “red wave” sweep of the upcoming midterm elections, and remained optimistic the GOP would keep their House majority.

“I think we’re going to expand our majority in the United States Senate, and I think we’re going to hold our Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” Pence told The Hill in an interview released Friday.

“But that being said, there is certainly common ground in areas that we can work that the president has laid out,” Pence said, hoping a GOP victory could convince Democrats

to compromise and instead of obstruct the president’s agenda.

“I think there’s a broad range of areas that we’ll be able to work with that Democrat minority in the House and the Senate, and we’ll continue to reach out to do that.”

