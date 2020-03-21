Mike Pence Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A staff member for Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House revealed Friday.

“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” the vice president’s press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement to White House reporters. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.”

The identity of the staffer was not disclosed.

Miller said that recent contacts with the individual were currently being traced in accordance with CDC guidelines.

On Saturday, Pence sent a staff email to his team to recommend “social distancing” and to “avoid physical contact” to keep from transferring illnesses, according to Axios.



Alex Jones takes calls from first responders who are bringing news from the frontlines of facing the coronavirus fallout.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!