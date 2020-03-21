Mike Pence Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

A staff member for Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House revealed Friday.

“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” the vice president’s press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement to White House reporters. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.”

The identity of the staffer was not disclosed.

Miller said that recent contacts with the individual were currently being traced in accordance with CDC guidelines.

On Saturday, Pence sent a staff email to his team to recommend “social distancing” and to “avoid physical contact” to keep from transferring illnesses, according to Axios.


Alex Jones takes calls from first responders who are bringing news from the frontlines of facing the coronavirus fallout.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

National Guard Deploys In Baltimore As City Enforces Restrictive Curfew

National Guard Deploys In Baltimore As City Enforces Restrictive Curfew

U.S. News
Comments
VIDEO: Journo Asks ‘What Do You Say to Americans,’ Trump Replies ‘I’d Say You’re a Terrible Reporter’

VIDEO: Journo Asks ‘What Do You Say to Americans,’ Trump Replies ‘I’d Say You’re a Terrible Reporter’

U.S. News
Comments

Calls Increase for MSM to Stop Airing Trump Live: ‘You Will Get People Killed’

U.S. News
comments

Fact Check: Left-Wing Media Claim Aborted Baby Parts Needed to Cure Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Roger Stone Calls For Recall Of Austin, Texas’ Mayor & City Council

U.S. News
comments

Comments