Mike Pompeo Signals Harder Line Toward Russia

United States senators preparing for Mike Pompeo’s confirmation hearing Thursday to become the next secretary of state said one of their main questions would be: will the CIA director be able to stand up to President Donald Trump?

Trump nominated Pompeo to become the country’s top diplomat on March 13 when he fired Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil.

In his remarks, Pompeo will signal a harder line toward Moscow, while also delving into U.S. foreign policy challenges on North Korea, Iran and China, according to excerpts of his opening statement released in advance by the White House.

“Russia continues to act aggressively, enabled by years of soft policy toward that aggression. That’s now over,” he will say, according to the testimony.

