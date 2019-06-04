Miley Cyrus Celebrates Abortion In Bizarre Promo

Singer and performer Miley Cyrus released a disturbing promo on Instagram celebrating abortion as healthcare ahead of a collaborative apparel campaign with abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

“Very special collab with @plannedparenthood @happyhippiefdn @marcjacobs TO BE ANNOUNCED veryyyyyy soon! #WomensRightsAreHumanRights #DONTFUCKWITHMYFREEDOM,” Cyrus tweeted Tuesday.

Cyrus is selling pink shirts featuring her topless self covering her breasts with grapefruits, and the phrase “Don’t Fuck With My Freedom” on the front.

Cyrus has worked with Planned Parenthood before.

In April, she sold t-shirts and signed prints of herself and donated the proceeds to the abortion provider.

The abortion industry frequently utilizes the star power of celebrities to push its for-profit eugenics agenda.

And after several states like Ohio, Georgia, and Mississippi passed strict pro-life “heartbeat” bills in response to the left’s over-the-top abortion legislation in New York and Illinois, some in Hollywood have called for their industry to boycott working within these states.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Owen Shroyer presents a video report produced by Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett where she interviews women advocating for pro-abortion policies and the addition of post-birth abortions up to the age of three.