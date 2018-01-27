Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga Targeted By Street Artist Ahead Of Grammys

Conservative artist Sabo took aim at the artists in his most recent installation.

Nude images of Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga are being used in street art to attack the music industry a day ahead of the Grammys.

The perpetrator, a conservative provocateur who goes by the pseudonym Sabo, used previously published photos of Cyrus and Gaga that he slapped onto large posters that appear at first glance to be advertisements for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, set for telecast Sunday night on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York.

On closer inspection, however, the posters are far more pornographic than would be allowed by any true ad, and The Hollywood Reporter blocked out portions of the images in the photos of the posters here.

