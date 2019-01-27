Military eyes Abu Sayyaf behind twin blasts in Jolo

The military on Sunday said it believes that Abu Sayyaf bandits could be behind the fatal explosions at a Catholic Church in Barangay Walled City, Jolo town in Sulu.

Col. Gerry Besana, spokesperson of the military’s Western Mindanao Command, said initial probe of the twin blasts points to the Abu Sayyaf’s “Ajang-Ajang” group.

Authorities were able to point to the group through the CCTV footage they have recovered.

Some 20 people, including civilians and soldiers, died in the blasts as of 2 p.m., Chief Superintendent Graciano Mijares of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police said.

Around 80 more people, including civilians, soldiers, and policemen were also reportedly injured because of the explosions, the police official added.

