‘Military-Grade’ Drones to Provide 24/7 Live Feeds of Illegal Border Activity

Image Credits: twitter, Brian Kolfage.

Military-grade surveillance drones will soon provide 24/7 live video feeds of illegal immigrant and criminal cartel activity at the border.

The president of the privately-funded We Build the Wall Inc. construction project, Brian Kolfage, announced the plan on Twitter Sunday, claiming an unspecified number of drones will give the public constant eyes on the porous southern border.

“Military grade drones: check,” Kolfage tweeted. “Get ready for 24/7 live feed of cartels and illegals breaking into our country. We will show the truth like never seen before.”

Kolfage has previously highlighted video of illegal immigrant swarms taking advantage of gaps in the border fence, with the latest shocking footage emerging earlier this month near El Paso.

Kolfage’s company announced last month the completion of a section of border wall built by his private company, which raised over $23 million through a GoFundMe crowdfunding effort.

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday told CBS’ Face the Nation the Trump administration is on track to have 400 miles of border wall built by the end of next year.

