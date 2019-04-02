Military Industrial Complex Giant Lockheed Martin Unveils — New Fragrance

Aerospace and military weapons giant Lockheed Martin introduced a different sort of addition to their arsenal — a new fragrance product designed to capture the “essence of space.”

The fragrance, called Vector, is described as an “out-of-this-world scent” that “blends metallic notes to create a clean scent with a sterile feel, balanced by subtle, fiery undertones that burn off like vapor in the atmosphere.”

“No one is better suited to develop the preferred fragrance for tomorrow’s explorers. We’ve seen, touched and for the first time ever, we can smell space,” the video description reads.

“Our engineers worked with Tony Antonelli, former Astronaut and Space Shuttle pilot, who is now on the Orion program at Lockheed Martin, to create a scent that transcends our planet and brings the essence of space down to Earth.”

The company went on to claim that they have “successfully bottled the smell of the stars.”

In the video, Antonelli describes his first experience of “smelling space” from returning astronauts.

“The first time I opened the hatch to help spacewalkers back inside, I was blown away by the strong and unique odor they brought back,” he said. “I had smelled nothing like it before and nothing like it since. Until now.”

CBS Denver reported their staff thought the scent smelled “like a forest,” while others said it smelled like “industrial chemicals or diesel fuel.”