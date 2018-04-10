Military Set for Cyber Attacks on Foreign Infrastructure

American military cyber warriors are ready to shut critical infrastructures in China and Russia during a future conflict by conducting cyber intrusions into their networks, according to the general set to lead Cyber Command.

Both China and Russia have been detected conducting similar cyber battlefield reconnaissance against the U.S. networks used to control critical infrastructure in the United States, including electric grids, transportation, financial, and other critical systems.

U.S. military plans for similar cyber attacks on foreign infrastructure was disclosed last month in a little-noticed written Senate testimony from Army Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone, nominee for the dual positions of commander of Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency.

Nakasone stated in advance policy questions posed by the Senate Intelligence Committee that cyber attacks against infrastructure networks are a “critical vulnerability in the nation’s armor” that poses a significant danger to U.S. security.

