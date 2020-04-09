Military Surplus Store Donates $300k PPE At Cost to Hospitals, VICE News Asks If They're Neo-Nazis

This is how you journalism™!

Kommando Store military surplus in Saint Paul, Minnesota announced last week they were donating $300,000 worth of personal protective equipment at cost to hospitals and emergency medical services.

I want to be very clear about this, since we haven't discussed it publicly. Early this March we were sitting on $300k worth of PPE equipment. We decided to divert all of it—at cost—to Hospitals and EMS. Fulfilling those shipments has been our #1 priority over the last month. https://t.co/cG1E2ZBuyH — Ivan (@kommandostore) April 3, 2020

Journo Ben Makuch with VICE News decided to “help” them out by contacting them to ask them “why” they’re “selling Rhodesian military patches.”

“Are you aware of their association with neo-Nazis and white supremacists?” Makuch said.

“We would like to publicly thank @vicenews for offering to report on our mission to distribute masks and other PPE supplies to hospitals and emergency services,” Kommando Store responded. “In times like these, the media plays an important role.”

We would like to publicly thank @vicenews for offering to report on our mission to distribute masks and other PPE supplies to hospitals and emergency services. In times like these, the media plays an important role. pic.twitter.com/eNuuOpTuW4 — Ivan (@kommandostore) April 8, 2020

How could America survive without our heroic journos, folks?



