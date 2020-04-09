Military Surplus Store Donates $300k PPE At Cost to Hospitals, VICE News Asks If They're Neo-Nazis

This is how you journalism™!

Kommando Store military surplus in Saint Paul, Minnesota announced last week they were donating $300,000 worth of personal protective equipment at cost to hospitals and emergency medical services.

Journo Ben Makuch with VICE News decided to “help” them out by contacting them to ask them “why” they’re “selling Rhodesian military patches.”

“Are you aware of their association with neo-Nazis and white supremacists?” Makuch said.

“We would like to publicly thank @vicenews for offering to report on our mission to distribute masks and other PPE supplies to hospitals and emergency services,” Kommando Store responded. “In times like these, the media plays an important role.”

How could America survive without our heroic journos, folks?


