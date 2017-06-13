Military Training Exercises Freak Out Residents, Helicopters Buzz Treetops, Simulated Explosions

Tina Demers says she received no prior warning. So when her West End house began shuddering late Friday night and her neighbor’s plastic lawn furniture flew about the yard and the thunderous dark aircraft crept over the treetops, there was a moment of terror.

“Initially, I was very scared,” said Demers, 70, of 95 Harrison St.

Eventually at least two Army helicopters landed in Dexter Field two blocks away. They were part of nighttime military exercises that began around 10 p.m. in several locations around the state — including in Pawtucket and Newport — that rattled the nerves of those without prior notice.

In Providence the exercises included special operations soldiers on the ground around the Cranston Street Armory, just south of Dexter Field, and simulated weapons explosions that neighbors described as sounding like loud compression grenades.

Read more


Related Articles

Paul: Russia Hearings Are 'Political Theater'

Paul: Russia Hearings Are ‘Political Theater’

U.S. News
Comments
Fake News: MSNBC Pretends Obama Campaign Director is Random 'Woman on the Street'

Fake News: MSNBC Pretends Obama Campaign Director is Random ‘Woman on the Street’

U.S. News
Comments

JPMorgan Pulls Ads From NBC News After Megyn Kelly’s “Repulsive” Alex Jones Interview

U.S. News
Comments

Rep. Sherman Circulates Article Of Impeachment For Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Swamp Fights Back: Mueller Hires Clinton Foundation Lawyer for Russia Probe

U.S. News
Comments

Comments