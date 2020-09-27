'Military Will Have No Role in Transition': Ex-Trump National Security Adviser Rejects Left's Coup Fantasy

Former White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster asserted that the military will not involve itself in a potential transfer of power in 2021, calling the idea “irresponsible”.

On Sunday during an interview on MSNBC’s “Meet The Press”, McMaster outright rejected host Chuck Todd’s suggestion that the military may get involved in the election.

“The military will have no role in a transition. In fact, to even talk about it, I think is irresponsible,” McMaster said.

TODAY: Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says “the military will have no role in a transition” after the 2020 election. #MTP #IfItsSunday@LTGHRMcMaster: “Even talk about it, I think, is irresponsible.” pic.twitter.com/WlEmvjKh52 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 27, 2020

“If you detect some reticence on the part of senior military leaders or people in the Pentagon to talk about it, it’s because it shouldn’t even be a topic for discussion.”

“Our Founders were very concerned about this,” he added.

McMaster’s comments echo remarks made by Chairman of the Joint Chief’s of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, who said last month that the military would play “no role” in removing Trump from office if he loses the election.

“I believe deeply in the principle of an apolitical U.S. military,” Milley said in written responses to Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee.

“In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military. I foresee no role for the U.S armed forces in this process.”

Chairmen of the Joint Chief of Staff General Milley issued historic letter after Democrats officially requested military coup.

