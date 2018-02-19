Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Militia Act Of 1903 Makes Gun Control Illegal
Congress already passed a law banning liberal gun policies
The Alex Jones Show -
February 19, 2018
Comments
Owen Shroyer and a caller discuss the Dick Act of 1902/Militia Act of 1903.
Related Articles
CNN and MSNBC Helped Russia Sow Discord by Promoting Fake Anti-Trump Rally
U.S. News
Comments
Florida Students, Mainstream Media Ramp Up Campaign Against “Child-Murdering” NRA
Infowars Exclusives
Comments
CNN’s Cuomo: ‘Leaks Are Part Of The Currency Of Journalism’
U.S. News
Comments
Student Anti-Gun Activist Featured In CBS News Story – Six Months Ago
Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Georgia Looks to Drop Electronic Voting Machines in Favor of Paper Ballots
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.