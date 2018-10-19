Milky Way's Youngest Pulsar Discovered

Image Credits: NASA / Wiki.

Thanks to data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, a team of astronomers has successfully confirmed the Milky Way’s youngest known pulsar. The mission has studied the supernova remnant for over 15 years and has collected invaluable information about its rapid expansion, physical properties, and surrounding environment. This new discovery could provide key information about the death of stars.

Pulsing through space

When a massive star collapses in on itself and explodes in a supernova, it leaves behind a tiny, incredibly dense neutron star. This highly magnetized, rapidly spinning star emits a bright beam of radiation that’s sometimes in the sightline of Earth. When it is, we’re able to see the beam “pulse” as it passes by.

More than 2,000 of these pulsars have been detected since they were first discovered in 1967, but many aspects of them, like the stars they were born from and how they evolve, still remain a mystery.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Leftist Site Which Cheered The Banning Of Alex Jones Just Got Banned Too

Leftist Site Which Cheered The Banning Of Alex Jones Just Got Banned Too

Science & Tech
Comments
You Have Been Warned: Experts Tell Us That A Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake And Tsunami Will Destroy Everything West Of Interstate 5

You Have Been Warned: Experts Tell Us That A Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake And Tsunami Will Destroy Everything West Of Interstate 5

Science & Tech
Comments

Gamma ray burst sheds light on gravity wave event

Science & Tech
Comments

The Trillion Planet Survey is looking for alien laser beams

Science & Tech
Comments

Healthy Conversation? Twitter Takes No Action as Louis Farrakhan Calls Jews ‘Termites’

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments