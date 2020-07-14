Millennial Women Reject Feminism

Young women who have decided to depart from far-left feminism are going to Twitter to celebrate their transformations.

One girl posted a before image showing her blue-haired younger self beside a current picture.

“2017 vs 2020,” she wrote. “Thank God for what he did in those 3 years.”

The post explained she stopped “hanging out with ppl who were bad for me, letting them influence me, self-harming, being anxious & depressed, listening to music that made me feel terrible, being angry, being lukewarm and looking like a clown.”

A second young lady posted images from 2016 and 2020 to her Twitter account.

She wrote that she, “went from being a bernie-stanning communist to being the person u see today.”

To achieve this transformation, she “stopped being vegetarian, being feminist and communist, encouraging slut behavior among friends, being an atheist, being anorexic, spending time with bad people and taking the pill.”

A third young woman posted before and after feminism photos, writing, “A lot can change in 3 years.”

“Stopped doing drugs, went to therapy, left feminism & embraced femininity, aligned my behavior to my faith, overcame anxiety & depression, embraced positivity, taught others how to heal, got married to my dream man, living my best life,” she wrote.

On the flip side, many images of young women being radicalized in college have gone viral online over the past few years.

