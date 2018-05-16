Millennials Answer: Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter Or A Convicted Felon?

Image Credits: Screenshot.

The Daily Caller’s Amber Athey and Justin Caruso hit the streets of Washington, D.C. to discover just how much swamp residents despise President Donald Trump and his supporters.

All of the people we spoke to were asked a simple question: Would you rather date a Trump supporter or a convicted felon?

WATCH:

Shockingly, the majority of respondents said that they would rather date a convicted felon. In fact, all of the pro-felon respondents were so quick to dismiss the idea of dating a Trump supporter that they didn’t even wait to see if the crime was violent or not.

